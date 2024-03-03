Tributes, mourning of Nollywood legend, ‘Mr. Ibu’ (John Okafor)

Nigerians are currently in a state of mourning following the passing of prominent Nollywood actor, John Okafor, widely recognized as Mr. Ibu, who has succumbed at the age of 62.

In a statement, Emeka Rollas, President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, conveyed with profound sorrow, “I announce with a deep sense of grief that Mr. Ibu didn’t make it.” The cause of his demise was attributed to a cardiac arrest.

Okafor gained prominence two decades ago with his portrayal in the film “Mr Ibu,” a role that would characterize his career henceforth. Regarded as one of the finest performances in Nigerian comedic cinema, the film bestowed upon him his enduring moniker.

Throughout his career, he appeared in over 200 Nollywood productions, including notable titles such as “Keziah,” “9 Wives,” and multiple sequels to “Mr. Ibu.”

Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie paid tribute, bidding farewell with the words, “Rest well, sir,” while Joy Ezeilo, a law professor and former UN rapporteur, lauded Okafor as a “beloved” figure whose comedic genius brought joy to many.

Hannatu Musawa, Nigeria’s Culture Minister, hailed Okafor as a household name whose performances brought smiles to families across the nation.

Reportedly, Okafor passed away at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos state. His health struggles came to public attention last year, culminating in the amputation of one of his legs in November, following a crowdfunding campaign for his medical expenses.

However, his final years were marked by turmoil. His son, Daniel Okafor, and adopted daughter, Jasmine Chioma, were arrested in January on suspicion of embezzling $60,700 (£47,800) from his accounts. The pair is scheduled to appear in court on 11 March for further proceedings.

Amidst reports of surviving numerous poisoning attempts, Okafor leaves behind a legacy survived by his 13 children, as reported by local media.