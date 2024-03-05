Ghana President to delay anti-gay bill pending court decision

Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo has articulated his stance, asserting that he will withhold assent to an anti-gay bill until the Supreme Court deliberates on its constitutionality. Preceding this declaration, the finance ministry cautioned that the enactment of such legislation could jeopardize billions of dollars in World Bank funding.

Recently approved by Members of Parliament, the bill stipulates penalties of up to three years’ imprisonment for self-identifying as LGBTQ+ and up to five years for promoting related activities. Prior to its parliamentary approval, human rights groups initiated legal challenges against the bill. Notably, homosexual activity already carries a three-year prison sentence in Ghana.

Dubbed “The Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill,” the proposed legislation garnered support from both of Ghana’s major political factions, yet it necessitates presidential endorsement to become law.

The bill has elicited condemnation from the UK and the US, with human rights organizations branding it as regressive. Previously, President Akufo-Addo indicated his willingness to sign the bill if it reflected the majority sentiment among Ghanaians. However, he now endeavors to reassure the international community of Ghana’s steadfast commitment to human rights.

Acknowledging the concerns raised by certain diplomatic quarters and Ghana’s allies, President Akufo-Addo affirmed, “I want to assure you that no such back-sliding will be contemplated or occasioned.”

Recently, Ghana’s finance ministry warned of potential repercussions, estimating a potential loss of $3.8 billion in World Bank funding over the next five to six years. Ghana currently grapples with significant economic challenges, having sought assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year.

Given the impending presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December, it is improbable that the Supreme Court will issue a ruling on the matter before then. These elections mark the transition to a new presidential administration, as President Akufo-Addo concludes his two-term tenure.