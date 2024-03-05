Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Two dead as planes collide mid-air in Nairobi, Kenya

A collision between two aircraft occurred at Nairobi National Park, resulting in the loss of at least two lives, while 44 others emerged unscathed during the occurrence on Tuesday morning.

Among the involved aircraft was a Dash 8, operated by Safari Link, en route to Diani with 44 passengers and crew. Concurrently, a Cessna aircraft engaged in a training session, carrying two individuals. The Cessna crashed within the confines of the park, whereas the Dash 8 executed a safe landing back at Wilson Airport. Both aircraft had departed from Wilson Airport, as confirmed by officials who verified the fatalities in the accident.

Safarilink Aviation acknowledged the incident and affirmed the absence of injuries among its passengers. In their statement, Safarilink Aviation disclosed, “Safarilink Aviation wishes to report that this morning at 9:45 Local Time our flight number 053 with 39 passengers and 5 crew on board headed to Diani experienced a loud bang soon after take-off.” “The crew decided to immediately turn back to Nairobi-Wilson Airport for further inspection and assessment and landed safely. There were no casualties reported,” the operator stated. Furthermore, they noted that relevant authorities have been notified, and in collaboration with Safarilink Aviation, are conducting an investigation into the incident.

