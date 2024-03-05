US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe’s president, and 9 top officials

On Monday, the United States imposed sanctions on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and eight other senior officials. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has cited the 11 individuals and three entities for their alleged involvement in corruption or serious human rights abuses.

Among the accusations, Mnangagwa is alleged to have shielded gold and diamond smugglers operating in Zimbabwe, instructed government officials to facilitate the illicit sale of gold and diamonds, and accepted bribes in exchange for services rendered.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken noted that the individuals were designated under the Global Magnitsky sanctions program. These designations mark a shift in the U.S. sanctions policy towards Zimbabwe, following President Biden’s approval of a new Executive Order terminating the Zimbabwe sanctions program, which had been in effect since 2003. President Biden also signed an executive order on Monday terminating Zimbabwe’s national emergency and revoking Zimbabwe-specific sanctions. The current administration is leveraging a Trump-era executive order that implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act as the legal basis for issuing these sanctions.

Consequently, all property and interests in property belonging to the designated persons located in the United States or under the control of U.S. persons are blocked. The White House emphasized in a statement that “Sanctions on these individuals and entities do not represent sanctions on Zimbabwe or its public.” The Administration reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the people of Zimbabwe, supporting civil society, human rights defenders, and independent media in promoting values consistent with the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001. Additionally, the Administration pledged to take further measures to hold accountable those who deny Zimbabweans the democratic freedoms and good governance they deserve.

It is noteworthy that in 2022, the U.S. sanctioned one of the sons of Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr.

(AP)