Idris Elba to direct Nigeria-set film ‘Dust to Dreams

Renowned actor Idris Elba, known for his roles in Luther and Hijack, is slated to direct an ensemble cast featuring singer Seal, alongside Nollywood luminaries Nse Ikpe-Etim, Eku Edewor, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, and former Nigerian Idol contestant Constance Olatunde in the short film “Dust To Dreams.” This cinematic endeavor is a collaborative effort between Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Films and the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) via its Creative Africa Nexus (Canex) initiative. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, Nigeria, the narrative delves into the poignant relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter as they navigate the daughter’s first encounter with her father.

Crafted under the creative vision of Mo Abudu, the film is both written and directed by Elba, with Abudu serving as executive producer and producer, complemented by Heidi Uys in the role of supervising producer. Joining Abudu and Uys in steering the project forward are producers Temidayo Makanjuola, Inem King, and Vanessa Demme.

Idris Elba, recipient of the prestigious Golden Globe award and hailing from a rich cultural heritage encompassing Sierra Leonean and Ghanaian roots, along with Nigerian media luminary Mo Abudu, had previously announced their collaborative endeavor aimed at nurturing emerging African talent and producing a diverse slate of African cinematic works and television productions. Elba, whose directorial debut transpired in the 2018 film “Yardie,” brings his multifaceted talents to this latest directorial venture.

Seal, the multi-Grammy-winning artist and former judge on America’s Got Talent, whose Nigerian lineage is a part of his heritage, adds his acting prowess to the film, following notable performances including a cameo in the 2022 comedy film “Me Time” and a portrayal of Pontius Pilate in the Fox musical drama “The Passion.”

Established in the early ’90s under the auspices of the African Development Bank, Afreximbank stands as a pan-African multilateral financial institution dedicated to fostering economic growth across the continent.

Mo Abudu expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “I am delighted to be working with Afreximbank and this incredibly talented team. Dust To Dreams is a story close to my heart, and I’m thrilled to bring it to life with such passionate collaborators.” Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of Afreximbank, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to empowering Africa’s creative economy through initiatives like the Canex Programme, which offers financing, facilitation, market access solutions, capacity building, and other essential services to support Africa’s burgeoning creative industries.