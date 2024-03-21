Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

New York AG moves toward seizing Trump’s assets/properties for $464M fraud judgment

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
New York AG moves toward seizing Trump's assets/properties for $464M fraud judgment

 

The Attorney-General of New York, Letitia James, has reportedly taken what is considered to be part of the initial move toward a possible seizure of former President Donald Trump’s properties/assets in New York’s Westchester County — as part of the $464 million judgment in Trump’s civil fraud trial.

State officials have entered the judgment from Trump’s civil fraud trial in Manhattan with the county clerk’s office in Westchester, which would allow James to move to take possession of Trump National Golf Course in Briarcliff Manor and Seven Springs, a private estate in Bedford, if Trump fails to secure a bond.

His lawyers this week said Trump is facing “insurmountable difficulties” obtaining a bond to cover the $464 million judgment imposed by Judge Arthur Engoron. They have asked an appeals court for permission to post a smaller bond or none at all.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

If Trump does not secure a financial guarantee by Monday’s deadline, James could begin the legal process of seizing Trump’s bank accounts and physical assets in Manhattan and Westchester through liens and foreclosures.

Trump attorney Clifford Robert described as “illogical,” “unconstitutional,” “impractical,” and “unjust” the suggestion by James that Trump secure multiple smaller bonds or hand over property to the court.  “Perhaps worst of all, the Attorney General argues that 

Defendants should be forced to dispose of iconic, multi-billion-dollar real-estate holdings in a ‘fire sale,'” Robert wrote in the letter.

Robert said that the proposal was impractical and “functionally equivalent” to the Trump Organization’s court-appointed monitor. “As explained in Defendants’ Affirmations, those separate bonds would still require a total collateralization of cash or cash equivalents in excess of $557 million, regardless of how many sureties were involved,” the letter said.

“It would be completely illogical — and the definition of an unconstitutional Excessive Fine and a Taking — to require Defendants to sell properties at all, and especially in a ‘fire sale,’ in order to be able to appeal the lawless Supreme Court judgment, as that would cause harm that cannot be repaired once the Defendants do win, as is overwhelmingly likely, on appeal,” Robert stated on Thursday, March 21, 2024. 

“Defendants have faced what have proven to be insurmountable difficulties in obtaining an appeal bond for the full $464 million,” stated the Trump Organization general counsel Alan Garten.

New York Judge Arthur Engoron in February ordered Trump to pay $464 million in disgorgement and pre-judgment interest after he found the former president and his adult sons liable for using “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” to inflate his net worth in order to get more favorable loan terms. Trump has denied all wrongdoing and has appealed. Wire reports/ABCNews/

USAfrica: Trump’s sad songs of vindictiveness. By Chido Nwangwu

You Might Also Like

Jihadists from abroad pour into Cabo Delgado, Mozambique

U.S. launches creative exchange initiatives in Nigeria

Tinubu says enforcing hold on overseas travel by some officials

U.S. appeals court reviews Texas law on migrant prosecution

Deadly ambush in South Sudan’s Pibor region

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By USAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Jihadists from abroad pour into Cabo Delgado, Mozambique Jihadists from abroad pour into Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Jihadists from abroad pour into Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
AFRICA

Jihadists from abroad pour into Cabo Delgado, Mozambique

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
U.S. launches creative exchange initiatives in Nigeria
Senegal prepares for high-stakes Presidential election
Tinubu says enforcing hold on overseas travel by some officials
FG unveils national land transport policy
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?