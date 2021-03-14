CHIDONEWSobituariesUSAFRICANEWSWIRE

USAfrica: Anguish, sorrow in Amawbia as gunmen murder wife of Nigeria’s Police ex-DIG

Eunice Aghanya was a very hard-working and successful wife and mother. Until her assassination  by unknown gunmen was the wife of one of Nigeria’s top security specialists Ibe Aghanya, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of police.  She owned  Euniland Bread, the largest bakery business in the town of Markurdi in the Nigerian middlebelt State named after the river Benue. With her husband, they loved and closely interacted with the people of Markurdi. Ibe Aghanya also served as the Commissioner of police in Benue, in Kogi State and Ekiti state. USAfrica magazine and USAfricaonline.com contacted a member of the extended family who informed us that their families and hometown of Amawbia in Anambra State “are deeply devastated. She cared for so many people. She loved hospitality and decency.” By Chido Nwangwu

USAfrica is an international multimedia company, founded since 1992 by Dr. Chido Nwangwu [author of Mandela & Achebe: Leadership, Identity and Footprints of Greatness], with its headquarters in Houston, Texas. Also, he established the 1st African-owned, U.S.-based professional newspaper published on the internet USAfricaonline.com, both assessed by the CNN and The New York Times as the largest and arguably the most influential African-owned, U.S-based multimedia networks. USAfrica’s first print edition of USAfrica magazine published August 1993; USAfrica The Newspaper on May 11, 1994; The Black Business Journal in 1998; CLASSmagazine on May 2, 2003; PhotoWorks.TV in 2005, and several platforms and products. USAfricaonline.com is powered by the global resources of USAfrica, CLASSmagazine, CLASSmagazine.TV, PhotoWorks.Tv, USAfrica.TV, MandelaAchebeChido.com, AchebeBooks.com and ChidoNwangwu.com

