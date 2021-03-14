USAfrica: Anguish, sorrow in Amawbia as gunmen murder wife of Nigeria’s Police ex-DIG

Loading...



Eunice Aghanya was a very hard-working and successful wife and mother. Until her assassination by unknown gunmen was the wife of one of Nigeria’s top security specialists Ibe Aghanya, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of police. She owned Euniland Bread, the largest bakery business in the town of Markurdi in the Nigerian middlebelt State named after the river Benue. With her husband, they loved and closely interacted with the people of Markurdi. Ibe Aghanya also served as the Commissioner of police in Benue, in Kogi State and Ekiti state. USAfrica magazine and USAfricaonline.com contacted a member of the extended family who informed us that their families and hometown of Amawbia in Anambra State “are deeply devastated. She cared for so many people. She loved hospitality and decency.” By Chido Nwangwu

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email



Loading...

Like this: Like Loading...