USAfrica: Derek Chauvin guilty on ALL charges on killing of George Floyd.

The jury has found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd last May. Chauvin, 45-years old White man, was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The judge immediately revoked his bail and instructed him to return in eight weeks for sentencing regarding his. murder of the 46-year-old Black man (Floyd).

